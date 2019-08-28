Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 38.94 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.34 beta means Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, with potential upside of 25.97%. Competitively the average target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $17.17, which is potential 892.49% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.