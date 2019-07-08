Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Reaches $3.85 After 4.00% Up Move; Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. See Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus 140.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $120 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Initiate

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 251,621 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 25.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $54.09 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $4.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GNCA worth $2.16 million more.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , through its controlling interest in Digital Realty Trust, L.P., engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of technology-related real estate. The company has market cap of $25.03 billion. It focuses on strategically located properties containing applications and activities critical to the day-to-day activities of technology industry tenants and corporate enterprise datacenter users, including the information technology departments of Fortune 1000 companies, and financial services companies. It has a 96.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property portfolio consists of Internet gateway properties, corporate datacenter properties, technology manufacturing properties, and regional or national offices of technology companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Digital Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Finance Corp invested in 0.01% or 380 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 1,884 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 10,925 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 4,743 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Commerce holds 0.01% or 14,405 shares. Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 73,778 shares stake. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 0.85% stake. Howe & Rusling reported 17 shares. Smith Salley & Associate holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 27,748 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 0.12% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6.60M shares. California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 201,516 are owned by Fil. 42,958 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 204,517 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity. $44,052 worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was sold by KENNEDY KEVIN.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $54.09 million. The firm uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System , its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections.

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genocea Announces Pricing of $36750000 Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stifel Resumes Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genocea Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genocea prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genocea Biosciences had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Needham. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.