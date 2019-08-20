Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Reaches $3.16 After 5.00% Up Move; Last Week Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Severn Trent PLC has GBX 2320 highest and GBX 1880 lowest target. GBX 2078’s average target is 3.74% above currents GBX 2003 stock price. Severn Trent PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SVT in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 5. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 to “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) rating on Tuesday, July 23. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and GBX 2050 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2320.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 2300.00 Initiates Starts

22/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2050.00 New Target: GBX 2060.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 New Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2000.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Upgrade

The stock of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 77,493 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $81.84 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $3.32 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GNCA worth $4.09 million more.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage firm in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.76 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.5 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

More news for Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Know This Before Buying Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 1.91% or GBX 39 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2003. About 489,302 shares traded. Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SVT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Servotronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVT); 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q EPS 14c; 23/03/2018 Servotronics, Inc. Announces 2017 Operating Results; 16/05/2018 – Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American: SVT) Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Servotronics Declares Dividend of 16c; 14/05/2018 – Servotronics 1Q Rev $10.6M; 14/05/2018 – SERVOTRONICS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Severn Trent Plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 539,090 shares or 107.00% more from 260,435 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0% in Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT). Vanguard Gru holds 25,220 shares. 2,200 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT). Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 0% invested in Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) for 17,653 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 73,488 shares. James Invest Research reported 0% stake. Blackrock invested in 0% or 113 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Captrust holds 2,008 shares.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.54 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.40% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Genocea Provides Corporate Update, Including Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Share Price Is Down 97% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genocea Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genocea Announces Pricing of $36750000 Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.