Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Reaches $3.00 After 6.00% Down Move; Roan Resources Class A (ROAN) Shorts Increased By 48.67%

The stock of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.1056 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0044. About 64,905 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genocea Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNCA); 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $78.56 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $2.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GNCA worth $4.71M less.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.54 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.40% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genocea Biosciences has $5.75 highest and $2 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 29.14% above currents $344 stock price. Genocea Biosciences had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Genocea Provides Corporate Update, Including Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genocea to Host Quarterly Corporate Update Conference Call & Webcast on July 25th at 8:30 am ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Share Price Is Down 97% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genocea Announces Pricing of $36750000 Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $78.56 million. The firm uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System , its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections.