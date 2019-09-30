Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) Reaches $2.88 After 3.00% Down Move; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lifted Its Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Position

The stock of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 210,470 shares traded or 24.56% up from the average. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $75.31M company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GNCA worth $2.26M less.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 16,552 shares as Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 349,594 shares with $12.85 million value, up from 333,042 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc now has $9.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 545,895 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $75.31 million. The firm uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System , its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Omega Healthcare Investors has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 4.25% above currents $41.89 stock price. Omega Healthcare Investors had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23. Raymond James maintained Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) rating on Thursday, September 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $4400 target. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.

