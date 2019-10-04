Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) EPS Estimated At $-0.45; Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (TGE) Shorts Up By 1.47%

Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report $-0.45 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.72 EPS. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Genocea Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -32.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 70,605 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genocea Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNCA); 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009

Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (NYSE:TGE) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. TGE’s SI was 5.03 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 4.96 million shares previously. With 921,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (NYSE:TGE)’s short sellers to cover TGE’s short positions. The SI to Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares’s float is 2.01%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 1.68 million shares traded. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has declined 17.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Announces Poster Presentation at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Share Price Is Down 97% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genocea Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $70.87 million. The firm uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System , its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections.

More notable recent Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tallgrass Energy shareholder seeks sweeter Blackstone bid – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Infrastructure’s Bid Reflects Midstream’s Persisting Valuation Gap – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass DJ Basin pipeline projects OK’d by U.S. regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to clients in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for clients in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for clients in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming.

Among 2 analysts covering Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tallgrass Energy has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is -1.50% below currents $20.05 stock price. Tallgrass Energy had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 29.