Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 9.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.