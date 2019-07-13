Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 9.92%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
