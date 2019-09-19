Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparing side by side

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.52 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 99.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.