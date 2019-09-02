Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|685.72
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 75.68%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 53.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
