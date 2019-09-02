Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 685.72 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 75.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 53.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.