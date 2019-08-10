Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparing side by side

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.16 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.34 beta indicates that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 21.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.