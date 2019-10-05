Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 0.95 33.92M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 411,784,604.98% -212.2% -66.6% NantKwest Inc. 2,702,358,189.93% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.34 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival NantKwest Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.