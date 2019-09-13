Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparison side by side

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $27.33, with potential upside of 153.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.