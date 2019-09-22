Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Comparing side by side

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s 131.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.