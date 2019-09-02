Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparing side by side

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 152.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.