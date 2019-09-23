Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Comparison side by side

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.34 beta means Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $20, which is potential 176.63% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.