Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.34 and its 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 22.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.