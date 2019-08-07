Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.38%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
