Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 6.72 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.34 beta means Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 50.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 17.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 22.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.