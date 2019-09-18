Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Contrasting side by side

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 126.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 50.4%. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.