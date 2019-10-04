Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stock Value Declined While Nea Management Company Decreased Stake; As Jd Com (JD) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Investure Lowered by $451,320 Its Holding

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 71,557 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 6.56M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Positivity for Aurora and a Vital Level for JD – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How to Trade on the Rumors and Risks Surrounding JD.com Stock – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JD Stock Looks Like a Good Momentum Name – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $438.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 60.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Genocea Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $39 Million – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.9%; Stellar Biotechnologies Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Genocea On Track To Execute A Lucrative Strategic Partnership In The Near Future? – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2017. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genocea Doses First Patients and Completes Enrollment in Part A of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial for Neoantigen Vaccine Candidate GEN-009 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genocea Announces Research Collaboration with Iovance to Explore Development of Neoantigen-Targeted TIL (Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte) Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.