Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Shareholder Nea Management Company Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Cooper Creek Partners Management Maintains Holding in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 26,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 106,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 79,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 214,639 shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Plans to Initiate Phase 1/2a Clinical Program Later This Year

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 140,811 shares to 291,506 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 11,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,588 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Limited Liability Co holds 6,315 shares. 130 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). D E Shaw & Co invested in 0% or 33,866 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation owns 561,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 50,100 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 48,678 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 27,851 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company reported 23,820 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 25,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 0.33% or 14,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Litespeed Management Limited Liability Company holds 125,000 shares or 6.32% of its portfolio.

