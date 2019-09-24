Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Shareholder Nea Management Company Decreased Position by $83.17 Million; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Green Street Investors Lowered Its Holding

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.1411 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3289. About 46,454 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genocea Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNCA); 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 58,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 200,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 258,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.83. About 295,961 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.38 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.2% or 3,000 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,011 shares. Adelante Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1.62 million shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,940 shares. Glovista Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,050 shares. Kames Pcl reported 15,878 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 4.57 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Korea Investment holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 201,963 shares. Nomura Asset Com Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Franklin Resources has 706,474 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 15,098 shares.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.