GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

This is a contrast between GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.53 N/A -0.91 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.11 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Myomo Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Myomo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 12% respectively. 5.6% are GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Myomo Inc. has 7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 28.81% stronger performance while Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Myomo Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.