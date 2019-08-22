GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Since GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.80 N/A -0.91 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 23 7.03 N/A 0.60 39.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and IRadimed Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Volatility and Risk

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IRadimed Corporation’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, IRadimed Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. IRadimed Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% are GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend while IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors IRadimed Corporation beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.