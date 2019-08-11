GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) Forms $6.59 Double Top; Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Its Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) formed double top with $7.12 target or 8.00% above today’s $6.59 share price. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) has $378.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 396,153 shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Uniqure Nv (QURE) stake by 38.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 418,690 shares as Uniqure Nv (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 1.52 million shares with $90.59M value, up from 1.10 million last quarter. Uniqure Nv now has $2.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 428,191 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GenMark has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $11’s average target is 66.92% above currents $6.59 stock price. GenMark had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment has 309,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 79,389 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In accumulated 34,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell & Communication Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). 21,652 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 3.62M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 7,126 shares. 19,725 were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 49,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 14,749 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co owns 12,213 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 51,986 shares or 0% of the stock. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 132,135 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Company stated it has 175,423 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Golden Entmt Inc stake by 78,000 shares to 2.45M valued at $34.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hertz Global Hldgs Inc stake by 1.36 million shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Party City Holdco Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of QURE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust initiated the shares of QURE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. Chardan Capital Markets maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.