GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) Forms $6.03 Double Top; Capital International Trimmed By $304,000 Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) formed double top with $6.33 target or 5.00% above today’s $6.03 share price. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) has $343.88M valuation. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 674,787 shares traded or 115.46% up from the average. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days

Capital International Inc decreased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 4,000 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Capital International Inc holds 60,465 shares with $4.60 million value, down from 64,465 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $50.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60 million shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 5 report. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4.

Capital International Inc increased Charter Communications Inc Cl A stake by 1,310 shares to 6,620 valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 19,150 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.96M shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Daiwa Securities Grp holds 58,371 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 5,880 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,599 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Schmidt P J invested in 15,338 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 3,575 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 156,492 are owned by British Columbia Invest Management. Hilton Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Citigroup reported 1.27M shares stake. Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.35% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.02M shares. Zeke Advisors reported 12,044 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westwood Gru Inc holds 1.01M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GenMark has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $11’s average target is 82.42% above currents $6.03 stock price. GenMark had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, February 22.