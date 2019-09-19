GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Comparison side by side

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.51 N/A -0.91 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 38 9.11 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $53 consensus target price and a 37.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. was more bullish than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.