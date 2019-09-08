GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) Comparing side by side

Both GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.67 N/A -0.91 0.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.86 N/A 0.31 16.88

Table 1 demonstrates GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 70.08%. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. was less bullish than MiMedx Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MiMedx Group Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.