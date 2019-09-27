GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 731,928,687.20% -137.00% -54.10% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 45.16M 6 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

The peers have a potential upside of 184.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s peers are 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.