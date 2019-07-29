GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SHARE (NSFDF) Shorts Down By 93.02%

NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) had a decrease of 93.02% in short interest. NSFDF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93.02% from 4,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 24,000 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 134,856 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 7.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $362.13 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.

Among 2 analysts covering GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GenMark had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Needham.

More notable recent GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 443,142 shares in its portfolio. 400 are owned by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Old National Bank In stated it has 34,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 175,423 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 100,619 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 56,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 79,389 shares. Millrace Asset Gp Incorporated has 337,022 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 30,418 shares. 1,638 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Llc. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 132,135 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Paloma Prns Mgmt Company owns 11,262 shares.