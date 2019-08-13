Genmab A/S (GNMSF) EPS Estimated At $0.50; 0 Analysts Covering Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO)

Among 4 analysts covering Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Imperial Oil has $44 highest and $38 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 25.57% above currents $33.05 stock price. Imperial Oil had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 18. GMP Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Monday, March 18 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Sell” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Sell New Target: $44 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 14.GNMSF’s profit would be $32.74 million giving it 95.98 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $191.95. About 51 shares traded. Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $25.21 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

More important recent Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Imperial Oil Limited’s (TSE:IMO) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Boasting A 8.6% Return On Equity, Is Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO): Ex-Dividend Is In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Aug 12, 2019 – AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Progressive Corp, Sells CME Group Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, US Bancorp – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 886,539 shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited