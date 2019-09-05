Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.30 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Analyst Ratings

Genmab A/S and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S has a 7.58% upside potential and an average price target of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.