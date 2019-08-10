Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

This is a contrast between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.42 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genmab A/S and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genmab A/S and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 758.90% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genmab A/S and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.