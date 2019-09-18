Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

We are contrasting Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genmab A/S and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genmab A/S and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 12.20% at a $23 average target price. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 24.16%. Based on the data given earlier, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.