Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genmab A/S and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$23 is Genmab A/S’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.83%. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 30.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.