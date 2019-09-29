Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.00 7.92M -4.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 240,853,936.68% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.34% for Genmab A/S with average target price of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.