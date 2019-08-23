Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

This is a contrast between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Genmab A/S and Ophthotech Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Genmab A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Ophthotech Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.