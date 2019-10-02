Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.72 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,000,492,125.98% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,374,523.26% -615.8% -60.3%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Genmab A/S has a 15.12% upside potential and an average price target of $23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116 average price target and a 76.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.