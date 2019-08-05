Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Genmab A/S and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.7%. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.