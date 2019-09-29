Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Genmab A/S and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genmab A/S and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,000,492,125.98% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 375,665,157.65% 282.5% -61.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genmab A/S and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 16.34% and an $23 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.