Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genmab A/S and Celyad SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 2,997,541,789.58% 0% 0% Celyad SA 81,046,312.18% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Genmab A/S and Celyad SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.80% for Genmab A/S with consensus price target of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.89% respectively. Comparatively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 7 of the 7 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.