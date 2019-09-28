Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 3 0.04 7.58M -2.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genmab A/S and BioLineRx Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 259,847,108.43% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and BioLineRx Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 16.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and BioLineRx Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.13%. Comparatively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while BioLineRx Ltd. has -39.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.