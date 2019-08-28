Genmab A/S (GMAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.22 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Genmab A/S and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 13.19% for Genmab A/S with average target price of $23. Competitively the average target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 46.22% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Genmab A/S was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Genmab A/S.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.