Genmab A/S (GMAB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparison side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.61 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genmab A/S and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 8.85%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 290.63% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.3% respectively. Comparatively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.