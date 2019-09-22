Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Contrasting side by side

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Verona Pharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 12.41% and an $23 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 4 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.