Genmab A/S (GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genmab A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 281,720,430.11% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 16.34% at a $23 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 9 of the 10 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.