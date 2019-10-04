Genmab A/S (GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|7
|0.00
|20.96M
|-1.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|3,001,969,473.17%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|292,329,149.23%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Genmab A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genmab A/S has an average target price of $23, and a 17.83% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 9 of the 10 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
