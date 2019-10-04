Genmab A/S (GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,001,969,473.17% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 292,329,149.23% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S has an average target price of $23, and a 17.83% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.