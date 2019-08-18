Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|2.76
|N/A
|-3.77
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-80.9%
|-54.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $23, and a 14.83% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-8.48%
|7.37%
|-22.99%
|-13.58%
|-16.33%
For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.