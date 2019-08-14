Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and Ophthotech Corporation.

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and Ophthotech Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 15.58%.

Genmab A/S and Ophthotech Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.14%. Comparatively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

On 3 of the 4 factors Genmab A/S beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.