Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|39.30
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Demonstrates Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $23, and a 12.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 52.09%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.9%. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Morphic Holding Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Genmab A/S.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.