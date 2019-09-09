Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 39.30 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $23, and a 12.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 52.09%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.9%. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Genmab A/S.